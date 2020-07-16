‘United We Fall’ Premiere Tops Wednesday Ratings; Univision Takes Demo Win

ABC’s debut of its summer comedy United We Fall won Wednesday night in the ratings, delivering a 0.6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.23 million viewers. The series premiere was the best scripted summer debut when it comes to viewership since CBS’ Blood & Treasure in May 2019, and in the demo since the debut of BH90210 on Fox in August.

The premiere of the series starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal was followed by a second episode (0.5, 3.59M) at 8:30 PM. ABC finished off its night with reruns of The Conners and American Housewife and a fresh Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.43M), which held steady in the demo.

ABC clocked a 0.4 in the demo, but it was second overall in primetime to Univision. The Spanish-language network drew a 0.5 with its lineup of Te Doy La Vida (0.6,1.92M), newcomer Médicos (0.5, 1.48M) and Como Tú No Hay Do (0.5, 1.44M).

CBS’ new reality competition Tough As Nails (0.5, 3.50M) dipped a tenth from last week, while Game On! (0.3, 2.33M) hit a season low.

Fox started the night with a repeat of Masterchef followed by a new episode of Ultimate Tag (0.3, 1.20M), which was unable to run away from series lows.

On the CW, The 100 (0.2, 628,000) climbed a tenth, while Bulletproof (0.1, 382,000) held steady.

NBC aired repeats of its Chicago franchise.