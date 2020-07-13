Doug Belgrad’s 2.0 Entertainment Taps Sam Chalsen & Nelson Greaves To Pen Unabomber Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Doug Belgrad’s Sony-based 2.0 Entertainment has hired writers Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves to write a psychological thriller about Ted Kaczynski, who went from Harvard math prodigy, to the subject of an intense psychological experiment, ultimately becoming the Unabomber.

Chalsen and Greaves began their writing career together after their pilot Potus Maximus sold to Fox with Howard Gordon executive producing. Their blind deal at Warner Bros led to the pair writing the videogame adaptation Spy Hunter as well as a reboot of Inspector Gadget for Disney and producer Dan Lin.

Doug Belgrad Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

When not writing together, Chalsen moved from writing on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow to CW’s The Flash while Greaves recently has been employed at Apple on both See and an Untitled David Weil show. Greaves also wrote the 2015 horror pic Unfriended, which off a small budget of $1M and a $64M global box office gross, was a cash cow for Blumhouse and Universal, earning an estimated net profit of $17M in Deadline’s box office blockbuster touranment.

Doug Belgrad and Sophie Cassidy will produce for 2.0 Entertainment. Belgrad and 2.0 Entertainment are coming off of the success of Bad Boys for Life, which is the highest grossing movie of 2020 to date with over $419M worldwide. 2.0 Entertainment co-financed the long-awaited Will Smith-Martin Lawrence reteam. Sony is in development of the fourth installment. 2.0 Entertainment also co-financed Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, due out on Jan. 15, 2021. In television, 2.0 Entertainment serves as executive producer on Spectrum Original’s LA’s Finest starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, which will begin airing on Fox this fall.

Chalsen and Greaves are repped by Kaplan Perrone.