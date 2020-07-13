UMC Renews ‘Monogamy’, ‘Double Cross’, House Divided,’ More Amid Sub Surge

EXCLUSIVE: UMC, the AMC Networks streaming service with a focus on Black film and TV, has renewed four of its original series including the top-rated Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy and A House Divided, which will both return for their third seasons.

The streamer also gave Season 2 renewals to rookies Double Cross and Stuck With You, part of a renewed focus on originals that has seen a new series premiere almost every month on the service in 2020. That has helped spur a subscriber surge of 200% over the past 12 months, according to the network, with about half that total coming since the coronavirus lockdown that began in March.

Debuting in May 2018, Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy follows four troubled couples who sign up for an experiment called “swap therapy” in order to determine if their relationships are worth saving or if they should walk away for good. The series stars Caryn Ward Ross, Brian White, Jill Marie Jones, Vanessa Simmons, Darius McCrary, Wesley Jonathan, Chrystee Pharris and Blue Kimble. The third season is set to go into production in January.

A House Divided follows the Sanders family, the founders and owners of a historical Black-owned bank. Demetria McKinney, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Brad James and Paula Jai Parker star, with Season 3 slated for production in August and will premiere at the end of this year.

Stuck With You stars Timon Kyle Durrett and Tammy Townsend as a popular celebrity couple revered as the face of #RelationshipGoals, though their relationship is far from perfect and they lead separate lives behind closed doors. Created by Patricia Cuffie-Jones, the second season will go into production in October for a spring 2021 premiere.

Double Cross, written and directed by sibling duo Christel and Howard Gibson, is a drama about fraternal twins – an ER doctor and a street kingpin – who become vigilantes to take down a local sex trafficking ring that has taken over their neighborhood. Jeff Logan and Ashley A. Williams star alongside Darrin Dewitt Henson, Jasmine Burke and Tremayne Norris. Season 2 will kick off production later this year and will premiere in early 2021.