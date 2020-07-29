‘The Next Jamie Vardy’ Producer Zig Zag To Make Women’s Football Competition Series For BT Sport/Insight TV

EXCLUSIVE: BT Sport and sports broadcaster Insight TV have partnered to commission Zig Zag Productions to make Ultimate Goal, a six-part reality competition format about women’s football.

Zig Zag Productions, which made the Fox reality series I Wanna Marry Harry, is in pre-production on the show, which will follow 28 women as they compete for the chance to take part in a one-off match in front of scouts from women’s teams around the world.

Former England player Eniola Aluko will host and lead a team of football legends, including Rachel Brown Finnis and twins Rosie and Mollie Kmita, who will act as mentors and coaches to the players. Those looking to take part in the show can head to www.ultimategoal.tv.

Arun Maljaars, VP of content and channels at Insight TV said: “With Ultimate Goal, we wanted to build on the significant work being done in the UK and internationally to grow the women’s game on and off the field through the power of storytelling.”

Zig Zag CEO Danny Fenton added: “It’s long been our ambition to produce a competition reality series based around women’s football. The game has exploded in popularity and together with Insight TV and BT Sport we aim to create a show that will help to inspire the next generation of talent in the women’s game.”

Zig Zag recently made The Next Jamie Vardy for Sky Sports, profiling four young strikers making waves in the football league who could follow in the boots of Leicester striker Vardy and progress up the divisions.