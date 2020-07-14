UK Huawei 5G Ban; Melbourne Fest Line-Up; ‘Millionaire’ Back In Israel; Banijay Filming Italian Series – Global Briefs

UK-China relations took a further dive today after the UK government announced it would ban its mobile providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment as of December 31, and mandated they remove all existing equipment from their networks by 2027. The move follows sanctions imposed on the Chinese tech giant by the U.S.. The countries say that Huawei poses a threat to national security, a claim the firm denies. In response, Huawei threatened to “move Britain into the digital slow lane”.

Melbourne International Film Festival has unveiled the program for its 68 1/2 edition, which is taking place in a digital format after the cancellation of the event’s regular festival due to the pandemic. Consisting of 113 films, including 12 world premieres and 83 Aussie premieres, the event will open with the national premiere of Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow. Benh Zeitlin’s Wendy will screen as the centerpiece, with Pablo Larraín’s Ema as the closing film.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is to return to Israeli television for the first time in 14 years after Keshet commissioned Red Arrow Studios-owned July August Productions to revive the iconic game show. The Sony Pictures Television-owned format will premiere on July 16 after being filmed in front of a live studio audience. It will be hosted by veteran Israeli presenter Erez Tal, whose credits include Big Brother. Amit Stretiner, the managing director of July August’s unscripted division, is executive producing.

Banijay Studios Italy has commenced filming on coming-of-age thriller Luce Dei Tuoi Occhi (My Ballerina) for Mediaset. The 12-part series centers on international star choreographer Emma Conti (Anna Valle), who returns home to Vicenza from New York in search of her long-lost daughter. Production will take place in Vicenza. Luce Dei Tuoi Occhi will be executive produced by Massimo Del Frate for Banijay, while Fabrizio Costa directs. Banijay Rights will sell the drama outside of Italy and Spain.