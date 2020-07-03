UK Gov To Scrap Quarantine Rules For 50 “Low Risk” Countries

From July 10, visitors to England from 50 countries classified as “low risk” in regards to the coronavirus will no longer have to adhere to the nation’s mandatory two-week quarantine period, the UK government has confirmed.

You can see an image of the full list, published on the government’s website, below. Key countries on it include: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, South Korea, and Australia. Any visitors from those nations will not have to isolate upon arrival, unless they travelled through a non-exempt nation en route.

Significant omissions include the U.S., China, and Portugal, all of which have seen a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

As we discussed in today’s International Insider newsletter, there are bodies in the UK lobbying hard to make film/TV workers exempt from the quarantine period in a bid to ease the process of resuming production in the country, which remains a key hub for U.S. filmmaking.

Universal is pushing on with plans to roll cameras again on its Jurassic World: Dominion in the UK from Monday (July 6), but the studio has had to put all inbound cast/crew through the two-week quarantine.

Scotland and Wales are yet to opt to ease travel restrictions, and the quarantine rule will also remain in place for Northern Ireland for those arriving from outside of the UK or Republic of Ireland.

Here are the full list of countries receiving exemptions: