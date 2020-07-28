UK Genre Event FrightFest Unveils Line-Up For August Digital Edition

FrightFest, the UK horror festival that was forced to move online this year because of pandemic disruption, has unveiled a lineup for its 21st edition (August 27-31) including seven world premieres.

The event opens with the UK premiere of Sky Sharks, which features Nazi zombie-piloted airborne killer sharks.

World premieres include Logan Thomas’s There’s No Such Thing As Vampires, Patrick Rea’s I Am Lisa, Ruben Pla’s The Horror Crowd, G-Hey Kim’s Don’t Click, Toby Watts’ Playhouse, Airell Anthony Hayles and Sam Casserly’s They’re Outside, and Francesco Giannini’s Hall.

Industry-focused events will include a panel hosted by Den Of Geek’s UK editor Rosie Fletcher about how the horror genre has been affected by the pandemic.

All online film screenings will be geo-locked to UK audiences and available through FrightFest’s website.

“We will desperately miss seeing all of you in person this August Bank Holiday but are looking forward to our virtual connection where we can say hello to the best family in the world, the FrightFest community,” said FrightFest co-director Alan Jones. “And if you’ve never experienced a FrightFest before, and have always yearned to join in with the fear, fun and fabulousness now is your chance to find out what you’ve been missing for 21 years”.

FrightFest line-up:

SKY SHARKS (UK Premiere)

Director: Mark Fehse. With: Tony Todd, Lyn Lowry, Mick Garris, Barbara Nedeljakova. Germany 2020. 110 mins.

THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS VAMPIRES (World Premiere)

Director: Logan Thomas. With: Meg Foster, Raphael Sbarge, Emma Holzer, Maria Olsen. USA 2020. 81 mins.

12 HOUR SHIFT (UK Premiere)

Director: Brea Grant. With: Angela Bettis, David Arquette, Chloe Farnworth, Mick Foley. USA 2020. 86 mins.

I AM LISA (World Premiere)

Director: Patrick Rea. With: Kristen Vaganos, Jennifer Seward, Manon Halliburton, Carmen Anello. USA 2020. 92 mins.

TRIGGERED (UK Premiere)

Director: Alastair Orr. With: Reine Swart, Sean Cameron Michael, Liesl Ahlers, Craig Urbani. South Africa 2020. 90 mins

THE COLUMNIST (UK Premiere)

Director: Ivo van Aart. With: Genio de Groot, Katja Herbers, Rein Hofman, Bram van der Kelen. The Netherlands 2019. 86 mins.

THE HORROR CROWD (World Premiere)

Director: Ruben Pla. With: Russell Mulcahy, Lin Shaye, Darren Lynn Bousman, Ryan Turek. Mike Mendez, Brea Grant USA 2020. 92mins.

BLIND (UK Premiere)

Director: Marcel Walz. With: Sarah French, Jed Rowen, Caroline Williams, Tyler Gallant. USA 2020. 88 mins.

DON’T CLICK (World Premiere)

Directed by G-Hey Kim. With: Valter Skarsgård, Mark Koufos, Catherine Howard, Ry Barrett. Canada 2020. 90 mins

THE HONEYMOON PHASE (UK Premiere)

Director: Phillip G. Carroll Jr. With: François Chau, Tara Westwood, Ione Butler, Mike Sutton. USA 2020. 89 mins.

PLAYHOUSE (World Premiere) FIRST BLOOD

Directors: Toby Watts, Fionn Watts. With: Julie Higginson, James Rottger, Helen Mackay, Rebecca Calienda. UK 2020. 87 mins.

THEY’RE OUTSIDE (World Premiere) FIRST BLOOD

Directors: Airell Anthony Hayles, Sam Casserly. With: Emily Booth, Nicholas Vince, Tom Clayton-Wheatley, Chrissy Randall. UK 2020. 83 mins.

DARK PLACE (UK Premiere)

Directors: Kodie Bedford, Liam Phillips, Robert Braslin, Perun Bonser, Bjorn Stewart. With: Nelson Baker, Katherine Beckett, Shakira Clanton, Bernard Curry. Australia 2019. 75 mins.

SKULL: THE MASK (UK Premiere)

Directors: Armando Fonseca, Kapel Furman. With: Natalia Rodrique, Tristan Aronovich, Guta Ruiz, Eduardo Semerjia.Brazil 2020.

HAIL TO THE DEADITES (International Premiere)

Director: Steve Villeneuve. With: Patricia Tallman, Ellen Sandweiss, Kassie Wesley DePaiva, John Fallon. Canada 2020. 79 mins.

HALL (World Premiere)

Director: Francesco Giannini. With: Carolina Bartczak, Yumiko Shaku, Mark Gibson, Bailey Thain. Canada 2020. 85 mins.

A GHOST WAITS (English Premiere)

Director: Adam Stovall. With: MacLeod Andrews, Natalie Walker, Sydney Vollmer, Amanda Miller. USA 2020. 79 mins.

CLAPBOARD JUNGLE: SURVIVING THE INDEPENDENT FILM BUSINESS (European Premiere)

Director: Justin McConnell. With: Guillermo del Toro, Buddy Giovinazzo, Charles Band, Frank Henenlotter. Canada 2020. 98 mins.

TWO HEADS CREEK (UK Premiere)

Director: Jesse O’Brien. With: Kerry Armstrong, Kathryn Wilder, Gary Sweet, Stephen Hunter. Australia 2019. 93 mins.

AQUASLASH (UK Premiere)

Director: Renaud Gauthier. With: Nicolas Fontaine, Brittany Drisdelle, Lanisa Dawn, Nick Walker. Canada 2019. 92 mins.

AV THE HUNT (UK Premiere)

Director: Emre Akay. With: Ahmet Rifat Sungar, Baki Kaymaz, Yagizcan Konyah, Billur Melis Koç. Turkey 2019. 86 mins.

DARK STORIES (UK Premiere)

Directors: François Descraques, Guillaume Lubrano. With: Clément Crochet, Jonas Dinal, Pierre Henri Toubas, Dominique Pinon. France 2019. 75 mins.

ENHANCED (UK Premiere)

Director: James Mark. With: George Tchortov, Alanna Bale, Adrian Holmes, Chris Mark. Canada 2019. 99 mins.

BLINDERS (UK Premiere)

Director: Tyler Savage. With: Christine Ko, Vincent Van Horn, Michael Lee Joplin, Dusty Sorg. USA 2020. 90 mins.

THE SWERVE (UK Premiere)

Director: Dean Kapsalis. With: Azura Skye, Bryce Pinkham, Ashley Bell, Zach Rand. USA 2018. 95 mins.