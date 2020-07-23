UK Launches COVID-19 Safety Training Certificate For Cinema Staff

The Cineworld Cinema in London. British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced that cinemas can reopen in England from July 4 as restrictions of the Coronavirus Lockdown ease. (Photo by Dave Rushen / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The UK Cinema Association (UKCA) and training body ScreenSkills have teamed to launch a free online course to prepare cinema staff for working in a pandemic-era world.

The ‘Coronavirus basic awareness for cinemas resource’ is adapted from similar training conceived for film and TV production and upon completion provides a certificate so that workers can evidence their understanding of the safety guidelines. These aren’t mandatory for staff and it will be up to employers to decide if they need to train.

UK cinemas have begun re-opening in recent weeks, though the majority of sites run by the three big chains, Vue, Cineworld and Odeon, are waiting for a provisional date of July 31 to resume business. Questions persist around the viability of that date due to the shifting film slate, with Tenet set to delay once more.

Many independent venues have indicated that they will wait longer to re-open due to ongoing uncertainty.

“’The launch of this resource recognises that everyone working in cinema exhibition – regardless of the size of their venue or their role within the company/organisation – has a part to play in helping to ensure the safety of cinema audiences and other team members,” said James Connor of the UKCA. “We would encourage not just our members, but all working in the sector to undertake the training.”

“We want to help the whole industry work safely in the context of coronavirus so were delighted to take the training developed for working on production and adapt it for cinema workers, as part of the measures designed to help audiences feel confident to return,” added ScreenSkills’ Gareth Ellis-Unwin.