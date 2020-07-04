UFC 251 Cuts Gilbert Burns From Title Match – Fighter Says He’s “Not Feeling Well” As Report Indicates Coronavirus

Oliver Aubin-Mercier, left, is hit by Gilbert Burns during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 231 in Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

UFC 251 is reportedly cutting Gilbert Burns from its UFC 251, where he was scheduled to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on July 11 in a title fight.

The match would have headlined the first card at UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It was scheduled live on ESPN+ PPV.

Burns, 33, alluded to an unspecified illness as the reason for the “devastating news.” He tweeted early on Saturday saying he is “not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle.” At least one report indicated he tested positive for coronavirus.

💔 devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love 🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

UFC has not yet confirmed the removal from the fight or what will happen with title holder Usman. The UFC main executives may be on a charter flight that departed Las Vegas late on Friday for Abu Dhabi. Usman and Burns were not on the flight.

In the interim, several MMA challengers have offered to replace Burns in the match.

The UFC 251 card also has a featherweight title rematch between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway, as well as Petr Yan matching Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight championship.

Burns, with a 19-3 record, was in line for the title shot after impressive victories earlier this year.