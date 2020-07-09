UEFA Champions League Will Be Livestreamed Via CBS All Access Deal

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League will have all matches livestreamed via CBS All Access starting next month through August 2024.

The Champions League is Europe’s top cup competition, fought between the winners of each of the domestic leagues, including the English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga. Liverpool holds the current Champions League title, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English final last summer.

The elite league and ViacomCBS’s deal terms were not disclosed, but Sports Business Daily previously pegged the deal at $150 million a year.

The livestreamed matches will start next month, with CBS All Access streaming all Champions League and Europa League matches. Select matches will also air on CBS and cable’s CBS Sports Network.

Deadline first revealed the deal in November 2019. The announcement today moves up the time line from the originally planned 2021 to August. The ViacomCBS deal reportedly beat out several suitors and includes more than 400 matches a year, spanning nine months out of the year.