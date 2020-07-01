UCLA Unveils 2020 Professional Programs Winners In Writing & Acting

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Professional Programs has revealed winners of its 2020 Feature Screenplay, Television Pilot and Acting for the Camera Pitch competitions. The winners were awarded at the end-of-spring-quarter certificate ceremony acknowledging the 221 students who completed the yearlong Screenwriting, Writing for Television Professional and Acting for the Camera programs.

Gwenola Balmelle is the Feature Screenplay competition winner for her comedy-drama screenplay Chouchou the Cosmonaut. Honorable mention went to Shannon Walsh for the drama Death, Ghosts & Other Stuff.

Jessica Rowlands won Writing for Television Drama Pilot with her script Ruby. She won last year’s Feature Screenplay competition and is the program’s only award-winner in Feature Screenplay and Writing for Television categories.

Rodrigo Carvalho was the Writing for Television Comedy Pilot winner with his animation Enchanted Isle. Honorable mentions went to Kennedy O’Brien, Marek Glinski, Amaya Cervino and Cathal Eric Power.

Writer-actress Jordanne LePre was the Acting for the Camera Pitch competition winner for drama-comedy Brat Face. Honorable mention went to Kayci Lacob for comedy-drama Indomitable.

The UCLA Professional Programs, now in their 26th year, boast alums including Pose co-creator Steven Canals and James Ponsoldt. This year’s winners were determined by industry professionals and UCLA alumni.