Ubisoft Announces Executive Departures, Vows Changes In Workplace Culture Following Allegations

Ubisoft announced today three high-ranking executives have stepped down. The decision comes following an internal investigation in response to a string of allegations of sexual misconduct and toxic culture throughout the company.

Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët is resigning from his position effective immediately. He will replaced in interim by Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO and co-founder.

Managing Director of Ubisoft’s Canadian Studio Yannis Mallat and Global Head of HR Cécile Cornet will also be resigning effective immediately.

In a statement Ubisoft CEO Guillemot admitted that “Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees.” He continues to say that he is “committed to implementing profound changes across the Company to improve and strengthen our workplace culture. Moving forward, as we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that leaders across the Company manage their teams with the utmost respect.”