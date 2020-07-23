Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Plex Joins Live Streaming Binge, Debuting New Offering With 80-Plus Channels

Got A Tip? Tip Us

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week In First Increase Since March Amid COVID Spike

California Workers
Damian Dovarganes/AP

New U.S. jobless claims rose last week for the first time since March, sparking fears the economy is sputtering again as COVID-19 cases surge across the country and some reopened businesses shut down again.

Some 1.416 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending July 18, up from 1.307 million the week before and above the 1.3 million expected. It’s the  first increase in new claims on a week-over-week basis since March, showing a weakening trend in the labor market.

In comparison, the same week the year earlier had 211,000 new claims.

It was the 18th week running that new claims topped one million. More than 52 million new jobless claims have been filed since the week ended March 20, when the coronavirus lockdown first took effect.

The three states with the highest number of new claims last week included California (292,673), Georgia (120,281) and Florida (105,410).

The latest stats come as Congress is attempting to craft and pass a new aid bill with the current round of enhanced unemployment benefits set to finish at the end of July.

 

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad