‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’ Season Finale Hits Season-High Ratings

The season finale of Tyler Perry’s The Oval scored big numbers last Wednesday night. Over 3.2 million viewers P2+ tuned into the season finale of the drama via BET and BET Her with 2.9 million viewers tuning in to BET alone. On top of that, the second episode of the two clocked in as the series’ highest-rated episode.

The final two episodes of the first season grew its audience +54% versus L+SD logging double-digit ratings lift +52% (Episode #124) and +55 % (Episode #125). In addition, Tyler Perry’s The Oval took the #1 spot for the night for African Americans P18-49, P25-54, and P2+ respectively. The drama is also the #1 new scripted series on cable for general market viewers P2+ since Q4 2019. The season averaged over 1.4 Million total viewers P2+ (L3) on BET alone.

The telecast of Episode #124 delivered a 0.632 in the 18-49 demographic with 1.5 million viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her). Episode #125 earned a .669 in the demo with 1.7 million viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).

The second season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval is slated to start production at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta in August. The premiere date will be announced at a later time. Tyler Perry’s The Oval is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed also served as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.