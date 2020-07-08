‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets Streaming Release Date On BET+

Tyler Perry’s Madea will take one last bow on August 27, when a filmed version of the character’s final stage tour premieres on BET+.

The subscription streaming outlet announced the release date Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play, which it bills as the “final stage run” for Madea. A press release said Perry, as Madea, “pulls together some of his audience’s favorite characters for a family gathering” in a performance lasting more than two hours. Perry is executive producer, directed and writer, in addition to his starring role.

Current events, including COVID-19, enter the scene. The live show was filmed in May, judging by a glimpse of the theater marquee in a promo for the special (watch it above). At one point, Madea separates two women who are about to hug each other. “Got that coronavirus going around!” she cracks.

Perry retired the signature character this year on stage, and last year in feature films. Eight installments in the Madea film franchise grossed more than $500 million. Perry is a part owner of BET+ and has been making much of his programming for ViacomCBS after signing a sweeping film and TV deal with Viacom in 2017.

“Tyler Perry’s Madea burst onto the scene and entered our hearts over 20 years ago and we are honored to share this final stage performance with BET+ subscribers,” BET+ GM Devin Griffin said. “Now, more than ever, is the time to celebrate family and unity and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play does just that.”

Along with Perry, the cast includes Cassi Davis, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Kwaylon Rogers, Alexis Hollins, Anthony Lewis, Jacobi Brown, Ashlee B. Gillum, Walter H. Fauntleroy, RaVaughn Brown and Kendrick Mays.

Michelle Sneed and Mark Swinton are executive producers of the show for Tyler Perry Studios.