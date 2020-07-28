Twitter, Disney And The NHL Form Partnership As Hockey Nears Its Return

As the National Hockey League nears its return to the ice on August 1, it has formed a partnership with and Disney Streaming Services to deliver new ways for fans to experience the action.

The teaming will deliver live look-ins via Twitter of select NHL games during the 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers and playoffs to fans in the U.S. In a first, fans will be able to vote in Twitter polls to select which games will feature the live look-ins, which will see a minute or two of continuous action live-streamed on Twitter.

Each week during qualifying play and the first two rounds of the playoffs, the NHL will select two game nights per week that will feature the live Twitter look-ins. The frequency will ramp up to a minimum of five games during the conference finals and during every game of the Stanley Cup Finals. The initiative aims to drive tune-in to live game broadcasts on NBC Sports, regional sports networks and NHL Network as well as encourage fan interaction and conversation.

“NHL fans are fiercely passionate and are among the most engaged sports fans on social media,” said Heidi Browning, NHL Senior EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “Everything our fans do shows us they want to have deeper connections with the League and our teams, and this exciting partnership with Twitter and Disney Streaming Services – especially during this unprecedented time of social distancing – provides the perfect platform to facilitate fan interaction and conversation, as well as drive broadcast tune-in.”

Video highlights, Twitter Moments, top tweets and specially designed Stanley Cup and team emojis are also planned as part of the new offering.

“As the puck drops on the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Twitter will once again be home to an awesome mix of premium NHL content and real-time hockey conversation,” says TJ Adeshola, head of U.S. sports, Twitter. “The appetite for live sports content on Twitter is massive and as teams hit the ice in the coming weeks, you’ll feel the roar of the crowd on Twitter during each round of the NHL postseason.”

Disney Streaming Services is the current name for the business formerly known as Major League Baseball Advanced Media. The unit leveraged its early success in streaming baseball games to branch out to handle other sports and entertainment streaming outlets, including that of the NHL.

“The virtual fan experience has taken on a new meaning this year and we are excited to be partnering with Twitter and the NHL to launch these new interactive experiences for hockey fans during these unprecedented times,” said Barry Tishgart, SVP and General Manager, Hockey, Disney Streaming Services.