From ‘Mrs America’ To ‘Bad Education’ To ‘Defending Jacob’ Will Movie Star Vehicles Dominate Emmy Limited Series/Movie Races? – TV Talk Podcast

With voting for this year’s Emmy nominations coming into the final stretch, today’s episode of our Deadline weekly podcast, TV Talk, once again dives into a handicap of some key races, in this case for Best Limited Series and Best Movie Made for Television. Among top contenders in the uber-crowded Limited Series race are so many top quality productions that TV Critic Dominic Patten has his own list, and Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond has his. Will there be room for both?

Patten mentions HBO’s Watchman and The Plot Against America among is leading contenders while Hammond touts Mrs. America, Defending Jacob, and Hollywood even teasing what his own Emmy votes were in the rich category that includes such worthy contenders as Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and Normal People, Netflix’s Unorthodox, Unbelievable, and the under-buzzed The Eddy, HBO’s longer shot I Know This Much Is True, AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere, Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and others. On the TV movie front the big question is can anyone else beat front-runners Bad Education from HBO or El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie from Netflix? The latter streamer has yet to triumph in marquee categories of Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series, but has dominated TV Movie the last few seasons with episodes of its Black Mirror anthology, a tactic now no longer working as the Academy has shifted that series into the Drama categories. Hammond also gives his stamp of approval to the stirring Disney + dogsled adventure Togo with Willem Dafoe. Can that put Disney in the race in their first year of Emmy competition or will voters write it off as kids stuff without giving it a shot? Hopefully TV Academy members try to see all these fine contenders before making a decision. Time is running out. In addition to all the prediction talk, you will hear part of Deadline’s The Actor’s Side conversation with Defending Jacob star Chris Evans. To check it all out just click the link below.

Listen here:

Deadline’s TV Talk also is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.