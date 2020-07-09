Tubi Names Longtime Fox Executive Carolyn Forrest General Counsel

Fox Entertainment’s AVOD service Tubi has named Carolyn Forrest as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, reporting to Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi and based in San Francisco.

Forrest, most recently Vice President, Legal Affairs, for Fox Television Stations, will serve as the service’s chief legal officer, overseeing its business affairs and legal team and advising on broad-ranging media law-related issues.

“Carolyn combines vast knowledge across the industry with a proven track record of guiding media companies with strategic IP legal oversight,” said Massoudi. “We’re thrilled she will be joining us at a key time for the company as we ramp up our global content and advertising initiatives.”

Prior to Fox, Forrest was Vice President and General Counsel for New World Television, which Fox acquired in 1997. She previously worked for NBC as an assistant general attorney as her first in-house position. Before that she worked for law firms Dow Lohnes & Albertson and Skadden Arps as an associate in media and M&A litigation.

Fox acquired Tubi in March for $440 million.

Tubi said it’s total view time reached a milestone of 200 million hours of content streamed in April. It has over 20,000 movies and television shows from Hollywood studio. Its available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia.