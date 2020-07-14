Trevor Noah Quibi Series Will Pit ‘Daily Show’ Host Against Top Gamers

Trevor Noah is getting in the Quibi game. The Daily Show show host will put his self-professed gaming skills to the test in Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah, a series he’ll host for the nascent shortform digital service.

Comedy Central Studios and Noah’s Day Zero Productions are producing the series, which will see him going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the gaming world. After all, Noah claims to be the best non-professional FIFA player on the planet.

The series will spotlight the late-night talker host’s skills against players ranging from true esports pros to celebs with a stake in esports teams to top Twitch streamers — battling within different known titles on various consoles. And expect no shortage of competitive banter between Noah and his prospective rivals.

Noah and Haroon Saleem are executive producing for Day Zero Productions alongside Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin for Mainstay Entertainment and Bob Bain for Bob Bain Productions.

Noah is coming off back-to-back Emmy noms for Outstanding Variety Talk Series as the TV Academy preps for this year’s nominations later this month. Since March he was been hosting a coronavirus-mandated virtual edition of this nightly talked known as The Daily Social Distancing Show.

