‘Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula’ Gets August Theatrical Release Date; Cannes 2020 Pic Also Scores Shudder Deal

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the sequel to the hit 2016 Korean horror thriller and one of the 56 titles that was part of the official selection of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, will embark in North American theaters on August 7. It also landed an exclusive streaming deal with Shudder, AMC’s horror streaming site.

The zombie horror sequel, which returns Yeon Sang-ho to the director’s chair, will bow on 150 screens across the U.S. and Canada via Well Go. Shudder will bow the pic exclusively on the streaming site in early 2021.

The release date news comes as Well Go is working on a plan to rerelease Train to Busan theatrically across North America later this month, which will feature an exclusive first look at Peninsula.

Four years after South Korea’s decimation in Train to Busan, the sequel centers on Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, who relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Well Go had also released the original film, where the passengers on a train from Seoul to Busan struggle against a zombie virus outbreak. The genre pic set records in its Korean release, grossed $2.1 million in the U.S. and Canada, and totaled $92.7 million worldwide.

“Peninsula is one of the most anticipated horror movie sequels of the last decade and exactly the kind of film Shudder members are hungry for,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager. Yeon Sang-ho set the bar for zombie movies with Train to Busan and its prequel Seoul Station, and we’re thrilled to be the home of his new masterpiece—and the only place where movie lovers will be able to stream this outstanding trilogy together.”

The streaming deal was negotiated by Jason Pfardrescher for Well Go USA and Emily Gotto for Shudder.

Below is the latest trailer for Peninsula, one of the 56 official selections for Cannes which was forced to cancel its festival amid the coronavirus outbreak.