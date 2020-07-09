‘Tough As Nails’ Premiere Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Audience Rises

CBS’ new reality competition series Tough As Nails lived up to its title and topped Wednesday’s primetime ratings, delivering a 0.6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 4.07 million viewers. The two-hour premiere episode was followed by a rerun of S.W.A.T, which gave the network a 0.5 average and a share of the demo top spot overall with Univision.

After reruns of The Goldbergs, Black-ish, The Conners and American Housewife, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.41M) wrapped ABC’s lineup, holding steady with its biggest audience in four weeks.

At the CW, The 100 (0.1, 686,000) dipped in the demo with its backdoor prequel pilot, while Bulletproof (0.1, 407K) maintained its numbers from last week.

Fox served a repeat of MasterChef followed by the return of Ultimate Tag (0.5, 1.53M), which bumped up a tenth since its last fresh episode.