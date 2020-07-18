The swallows come back to Capistrano each year. But the Toronto Blue Jays can’t return to their home for baseball this season.

The Canadian government has denied the team approval to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced the decision Saturday.

“Unlike preseason training, regular-season games would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opponent teams into and out of Canada,” Mendicino said. “Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high.