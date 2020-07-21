Tony To & Dan Sackheim Team To Launch Bedrock Entertainment With ITV Studios America

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Tony To (Band of Brothers) and director/producer Dan Sackheim (True Detective) have teamed with ITV Studios America to launch Bedrock Entertainment, part of ITV Studios’ expansion of its U.S. scripted TV business under the leadership of Philippe Maigret. The company, led by To and Sackheim, will develop and produce premium television content for the global marketplace across network, cable and streaming platforms. Infrastructure and financial support will be provided by ITV Studios America.

Bedrock Entertainment has multiple projects in the pipeline for television development, including Barry Eisler’s bestselling book series centered around Japanese-American assassin John Rain. Starting with A Clean Kill in Tokyo and spreading across the globe, Rain wrestles with demons while having to navigate between shifting global forces and governments that contract his unique services. Stuart Beattie (Collateral) is writing and is executive producer. Other projects are with writers and executive producers Julia Ruchman (The Walking Dead), Oscar-nominated Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter, The Outpost), and David Arata (Spy Game, Children of Men).

The new TV studio label will be headquartered in Los Angeles and complement ITV Studios America’s existing operations and partnerships with Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Cowboy Bebop, Physical) and its animation studio joint venture Work Friends (10-Year-Old Tom), and Circle of Confusion Television Studio.

“We wanted to create a company that supports and nurtures great storytellers in a collaborative and creative environment,” said Sackheim and To. “Our goal is to build a culture that strives and encourages the creation of uniquely bold, emotional and epic television. We can think of no better way to bring high-quality and defining content to audiences around the world than to partner with Philippe Maigret and his team at ITV Studios America.”

About the partnership, Maigret, President of ITV Studios America, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Dan and Tony in launching Bedrock Entertainment. Their proven creative talent and clear track record in making successful premium content with worldwide appeal will make a powerful contribution to our growing roster of U.S. scripted television programming.”

Multiple Emmy Award-winning director and executive producer Sackheim is known for hits such as True Detective, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and The Americans. Most recently, he received Emmy directing nominations for his work on Ozark and also directed episodes of Game of Thrones and The Leftovers.

To is best known for developing and producing large-scale, long-form television and film projects, including Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series such as From the Earth to the Moon, Band of Brothers and The Pacific. To was most recently a Senior Executive at Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm.

The deal was negotiated by Patrick Murray, who is joining Bedrock Entertainment as Chief Operating Officer, Chris Simonian at CAA, Jared Levine of Morris Yorn, Joel McKuin of MFWLLP and Paul Bernstein of Venable for Bedrock Entertainment; and Tom Lane, Executive Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs at ITV Studios America and Lindsay Conner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips for ITV Studios America.