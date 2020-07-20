‘Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t’ Docu To Kick Off ‘Syfy Fan Fest’, Releases First Trailer

Syfy revealed that its first original documentary Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t will make its world premiere as the opening film for “Syfy Fan Fest”. The docu about the iconic creator of the cult comic book Spawn will be released on July 25 at 11 pm ET on Syfy’s YouTube page, Syfy.com and on-demand. On top of all that, McFarlane shared the first trailer for the docu.

Directed by David Oster, Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t follows the titular rebel who, at the beginning of his career, was turned away by numerous comic publications. He decided that since no one was recognizing his talent, he would take matters in his own hands. McFarlane eventually became the CEO of McFarlane Toys and President of Image Comics and Legendary Artist. The docu provides an in-depth view behind the mastermind that brought us Spawn and some of Marvel Comic’s most well-known artwork. It paints a portrait of his struggles to navigate and upend the status quo in the comic and toy industries.

The release of the docu intersects with Comic-Con@Home where McFarlane will be the part of the panel “Syfy Presents: The Untold Tales of Todd McFarlane” which is set for July 23 at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel.

For the docu’s premiere, Syfy has teamed with GoFundMe to host a sweepstakes from July 20 to August 17, where fans can win limited edition merchandise exclusively autographed by McFarlane.Donation proceeds will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC).

The docu is part of Syfy Fan Fest which takes place July 25-August 2. In addition to the McFarlane documentary, the fest includes the Season 4 premiere Wynonna Earp (July 26, 10pm ET/PT); a special extended episode of the new hit series The Great Debate July 30, 11pm ET/PT); a Syfy Wire After Dark original special August 1, 11pm ET/PT), movie marathons and more.

Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t is produced by Syfy Wire through the network’s partnership with online content creation studio Tongal.

Watch the trailer above.