NBC’s ‘Today’ To Expand With New Streaming Service

NBC’s Today is expanding to streaming, with a 24/7 channel service to launch Wednesday on NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform Peacock and on Today.com.

Today All Day will feature a mix of original video and broadcast programming, with an emphasis on lifestyle coverage like human interest entertainment, advice and cooking topics. The network said that Today personalities Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Willie Geist, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander will be featured.

It’s unclear how much of Today All Day will be original and how much will be repurposed from the four-hour broadcast. The service will be free but ad supported.

It’s also the latest expansion of the 69-year-old Today brand, which is now four hours per day. The show expanded to three hours in 2000 and to four hours in 2007.

Peacock has been emphasizing some of the news and non-fiction programming to distinguish itself from other streaming platforms. Today All Day will be available under the channels tab on Peacock and Today.com/allday on the show’s website.

Last year, the network launched NBC News Now, drawing on the network’s news division resources. The network said that Today has won the 25-54 demographic for 19 straight quarters and 58 consecutive months.