‘Today’s Savannah Guthrie To Undergo Cataract Surgery, “Hopeful” Her Sight Will Be Fully Restored

During Monday’s episode of Today Savannah Guthrie shared the news that she will be undergoing another eye surgery. After suffering from a retina detachment last year, she will now have a cataract removed.

On the morning show, Guthrie signed off early and told her co-hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb that she is getting surgery to help a blurry spot in her vision since her retina surgery. The injury was a result of her son accidentally hitting her in the eye with a toy train. She said it is common for people who have had retina detachment surgery to develop cataracts.

“It’s been a long time, I’m super excited,” said Guthrie. “I feel like it’s Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I’ll really be able to see, and I’ve had a hard time seeing.”

Her vision has been distorted and Kotb pointed out that Guthrie had been reading her notes very up close as of late. “Hopefully next time I see you I’ll really see you!” Guthrie told her co-hosts.

Guthrie will not be on Tuesday’s episode of Today but she said she is expecting to return later in the week.

Guthrie posted a photo of her son Charley playing the board game Operation on Twitter with the caption: “Headed off for cataract surgery! This was an expected complication after retina detachment. Very hopeful to be seeing [100%] and back at work this week!”

The official Today Twitter account wished her well saying, “We’re sending @savannahguthrie positive thoughts ahead of her follow-up eye surgery today.”

Watch the video of her announcing her surgery below.

Headed off for cataract surgery! This was an expected complication after retina detachment. Very hopeful to be seeing 💯 and back at work this week! ❤️👀 pic.twitter.com/GOrjoMpr9J — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) July 20, 2020