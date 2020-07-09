Tiger Woods: Docuseries On Golf Legend’s Rise, Fall And Return Set At HBO

Global golfing icon Tiger Wood’s journey through success, scandal, injuries and one of the most amazing comebacks in sports history will be detailed in a two-part documentary series from HBO Sports and executive producer Alex Gibney.

Tiger is now in production and anticipated to bow on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The HBO Sports presentation is produced by Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects; directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek; executive produced by Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Sam Pollard, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict. It is produced by Trevor Davidoski and Jenna Millman, and for HBO: executive producers Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner.

Gibney is an Academy Award-winner for Taxi to the Dark Side” and a nominee for Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room. He is also an Emmy-winner for HBO’s Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

Using Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s best-selling book Tiger Woods as a resource, the two-part series has never-before-seen footage and interviews with Woods’s former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time.

“Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods,” said Peter Nelson, EVP HBO Sports. “His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered — not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him. Now, directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek provide viewers a definitively nuanced portrait of Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”

“Since his introduction to the world at the age of two, Tiger Woods has inhabited our collective consciousness as a prodigy, a pioneer, a champion, a global icon, and then a tabloid headline,” said directors Heineman and Hamachek. “After months of research and countless hours of revelatory conversations, we discovered that he has always been a projection of outsized expectations. His father, his sponsors, and his fans all made Tiger Woods into whom they wanted him to be. Our goal was to dive deeper and create an unflinching and intimate portrait of a man, who like all of us, is imperfect and inherently human.”

“This is an epic tale,” said EP Alex Gibney, “For sports fans and for anyone interested in the pursuit of greatness and the price of ambition paid by athletes, particularly when parents and the society-at-large push them to win at any cost. The directing team of Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek have used their extraordinary cinematic talents to tell a riveting story.”

“The new two-part series TIGER is a tremendous eye opener in looking at a master athlete whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf took him not only to the heights of fame and success, but down a spiraling road of darkness and finally redemption,” said executive producer Sam Pollard. “Hamachek and Heineman are masterful storytellers and have done an extraordinary job in shaping this nuanced and detailed journey of a man who is probably the greatest golfer of all time.”