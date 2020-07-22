Tiffany Boone Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hunters star Tiffany Boone is set as a lead opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, the project is from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Boone will play Delilah, an employee of the wellness resort, Tranquillum. In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, Boone joins previously cast Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving and Grace Van Patten.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthay. The series is eyeing a 2021 debut.

Boone stars as Roxy Jones opposite Al Pacino in Jordan Peele’s Amazon drama series Hunters and recently appeared in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. She next will star alongside George Clooney, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo in the Netflix feature film The Midnight Sky. Boone is repped by ICM Partners and Vault Entertainment.