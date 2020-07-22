Tia Mowry Developing Family-Style Clip Show With Kin & Jukin Media

EXCLUSIVE: Tia Mowry, who stars in Netflix comedy Family Reunion, is developing her own family-style clip show after teaming with Kin and Jukin Media.

The actress is working up Tia Mowry’s Challenge Accepted with the two companies as a pilot.

It will feature weekly home challenges with audience members encouraged to participate by submitting their own challenge videos. It will showcase humorous moments that families have experienced during quarantine and Mowry’s own family members will make surprise cameos. Mowry and her executive Tiegen Kosiak are producing.

It comes after Mowry started working with digital media company Kin in 2017 on Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, which has over 2.6M fans on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram TV. She also has a spin-off show with Facebook Watch called Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix Presents Comfort Kitchen, which debuted late last year.

Jukin Media produces user-generated entertainment and operates digital video properties including FailArmy, People Are Awesome and The Pet Collective.

Mowry shot to fame in the 1990s on family comedy Sister Sister and has also starred on The CW and BET’s The Game.

Mowry said, “When I first had the idea for the show, I knew working with Kin on it would be a perfect fit. I am excited to get to know and work with the team at Jukin as well.”

“By combining Tia’s star power, Kin’s programming expertise and Jukin’s world-class library of viral videos, Tia Mowry’s Challenge Accepted is poised to attract large audiences” said Kin CEO Michael Wayne. “The stars have aligned around this collaboration, which is sure to produce a show that will excite fans across all platforms.”

“With a first-rate production partner in Kin, and an amazing talent in Tia, we couldn’t be more excited or optimistic about Tia Mowry’s Challenge Accepted,” added Jonathan Skogmo, Founder and CEO of Jukin Media. “The show will provide all the fun, light-hearted moments that families are really seeking in their programming given the state of the world right now.”

UTA, who also reps Mowry, packaged the project. Mowry is also represented by Vault Entertainment, True Public Relations and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.