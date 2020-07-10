Thomas Kail & Jennifer Todd Launch TV Company, Ink Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Hamilton director Thomas Kail and film/TV producer Jennifer Todd have teamed to form a new television company with a multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Under the pact, which began in February, the duo are developing for all platforms under Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner.

The agreement covers the pairs’ development of television projects only and does not include the recent Disney+ version of Hamilton; Kail will separately produce films under his Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner and Kate Sullivan will continue to serve as Head of Development for both companies with Kelly Applegate serving as Creative Executive. Todd will continue producing films under her own banner, Jennifer Todd Pictures, which has a first-look feature deal with MGM. Brittany Hapner will continue to oversee projects for Jennifer Todd Pictures, and will work for both entities.

Kail has been under a deal with 20th TV, a division of Disney TV Studios, since 2016, following his work on Fox’s Grease: Live.

“I was worried that my quote about the great Tommy Kail might seem hyperbolic, but everything I’m about to say about him is undeniably true, starting with: he’s a genius,” said Dana Walden, Chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment. “Throughout our time working together, we’ve watched Tommy mount a masterful live television event with Grease: Live, for which he won an Emmy; then, he turned to the spectacular, multi-award winning drama, Fosse/Verdon. And, as Disney+ subscribers experienced last weekend, Tommy’s film version of his and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breathtaking Hamilton is a masterpiece that will be celebrated by generations to come. Tommy’s incredible degree of perfectionism, high level of specificity and brilliant creative vision runs throughout all of these great projects. Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy and I feel so lucky to be partnering with Tommy and the very talented Jen Todd and we look forward to seeing what they do together.”

Fresh off directing and producing the lauded film version of the Hamilton stage production, which premiered on Disney+ this past weekend, Kail previously directed and produced the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon as well as Grease Live! for Fox. Additionally, Kail produced the upcoming documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme on Hulu. In addition to Hamilton, which earned Kail a Tony Award, his Broadway directing credits include In the Heights, Freestyle Love Supreme, Lombardi and Magic/Bird. Kail’s Broadway producing credits include Derren Brown: Secret and Freestyle Love Supreme.

“Jennifer and I have been looking to find a project together for years,” said Kail. “Now, an even better thing happened: we have joined forces. This gives us the chance to find many projects to make together with ABC/Disney where Dana and her team have built an ideal landscape for us to work.”

Todd is an executive producer of Showtime’s City On A Hill starring Kevin Bacon. She also produced the recently released Warner Bros. film The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck. Previously, she executive produced the 89th and 90th Oscars telecasts, and currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, representing the Producers Branch.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the brilliant Tommy Kail in a television company,” Todd said. The chance to work with him and bring new stories to the ABC/Disney platforms is a dream come true.”

Kail is repped by WME. Todd is repped by attorney Michael Gendler.