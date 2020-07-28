‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Offers Consolation Prize To Snubbed Cast Members As NBC Series Continues To Carry Emmy Torch For Broadcast Drama

NBC’s This Is Us ended a five-year Emmy drought for broadcast in the Outstanding Drama Series category when it landed a nomination for its breakout first season in 2017. It had been nominated in the top drama category for each of its three seasons as the only U.S. broadcast drama to crack the top category in almost a decade since CBS’ The Good Wife in 2011.

This Is Us did not score a fourth consecutive drama series Emmy nomination this morning, leaving the top category without a broadcast presence. But its star Sterling K. Brown today landed his fourth nomination for Lead Actor In a Drama Series, a category he won in 2017. This Is Us earned a total of five nominations today, including guest actor/actress noms for Ron Cephas Jones and Phylicia Rashad as well as nominations for Music & Lyrics and Contemporary Hairstyling.

Despite the Outstanding Drama Series snub, This Is Us remained the brightest spot for broadcast drama with the only nomination in the lead/supporting acting categories that are presented during the main Emmy telecast. It was one of only two broadcast drama series to get any acting noms for Brown, Jones and Rashad, alongside Cicely Tyson, a guest actress nominee for ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder.

In a tweet, This Is Us creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman congratulated the series’ nominees. He also had something to offer to the cast members who did not make the list this year. “Worry not: those snubbed will take it out on an emotional monologue this season,” he quipped, referring to one of the series’ signature elements.

Last year, nominated alongside Brown were fellow core cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan.

Like Brown, Jones, who plays his biological father on the show, has been nominated for each season of This Is Us, in the supporting actor category for Season 1 and as guest actor since Season 2, winning in 2018. Meanwhile, Rashad was widely tipped to win the Guest Actress In a Drama Series Emmy last year for her tour de force performance as Beth’s mother Carol. After she surprisingly did not get the trophy, which would’ve been her first Emmy, the producers vowed to bring her back. She is now getting a second shot at Emmy glory.