‘This Country’: Aya Cash & Justin Linville Join Fox Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) and Justin Linville (What We Do In The Shadows) are set as series regulars opposite Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley and Seann William Scott in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot This Country. The project, based on the BBC series, hails from Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate, Fox Entertainment and BBC Studios.

Written by Bicks and to be directed by Feig, This Country is a half-hour mockumentary inspired by the BBC Three format created by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. The show follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Straley), who are trailed by a documentary crew as they go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. The show follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don’t have much, but they do have each other.

Series regular cast also includes Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith.

Cash will play Cheryl, a reporter from Minneapolis who is blossoming in the small town of Flatch as editor of the local newspaper. Earnest and type A, Cheryl pines for ex-boyfriend, Father Joe, and is hopeful that they’ll find their way back to one another.

Linville will portray Mickey, an old classmate of Kelly and Shrub’s who works at the fireworks store. He thinks he is best friends with Shrub but Shrub feels otherwise.

Bicks exec produces through her Perkins Street Productions banner; Feig exec produces through Feigco Entertainment. Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper also exec produce alongside Angie Stephenson, while Feigco Entertainment’s Dan Magnante is co-exec producer with Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason producing. The project comes out of Bicks’ and Feig’s overall deals with Lionsgate Television.

Cash is known for her role as Gretchen Cutler in FXX comedy You’re the Worst. She was most recently seen as Joan Simon in FX’s Emmy-winning limited drama series Fosse/Verdon and also appears in season 2 of The Boys. Cash is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Viewpoint and Paul Hastings.

Linville’s credits include guest roles in What We Do In The Shadows, Crashing and The Chris Gethard Show. He is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.