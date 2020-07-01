‘The Young and the Restless’ Pushes Tentative Production Restart By Week Amid COVID-19 Spike

The Young and the Restless had been working toward a July 6 return to production. As is the case with any production plans during the coronavirus pandemic, which are in flux because conditions change daily, July 6 was a goal, not a firm restart date. It now has been moved by a week, with July 13 eyed as the new tentative start date.

The postponement comes amid a spike of COVID-19 cases, test positivity and hospitalization rates in California that led to Gov. Gavin Newsom today tightening restrictions, including shutting down indoor dining and movie theaters.

For now, there are no course changes for CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital.

The Bold and the Beautiful remains in production; it has been shooting new episodes for about a week now. General Hospital is still on track for a potential mid-July production restart.

The Young and the Restless, which is coming off an Outstanding Drama Daytime Emmy win last week, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital suspended production in mid-March amid an industrywide production shutdown due to the pandemic. All three series ran out of original episodes at the end of April and began airing repeats curated into theme weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful on June 17 became the first U.S. broadcast series to return to production on stage, following strict COVID-19 safety protocols. After one day of production, the show went on a brief hiatus. According to series producer Bell-Phillip Television, the lab provided by the B&B studio space owner TV City had produced several false positives, prompting a switch to a new lab. Taping resumed on June 24.

In January, CBS renewed The Young and the Restless for four more years, taking it through 2024. The series, now in its 47th season, is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. It airs weekdays from 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM PT.