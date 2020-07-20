‘The Walking Dead’ Adds Margot Bingham To Season 11 Cast; Actress Had Played Mysterious Stephanie On AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: She’s Gotta Have It Netflix series actress Margot Bingham has joined season 11 of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

While the network nor sources won’t comment on who Bingham will play, odds are that we’ll finally see Bingham as Stephanie, a character she’s done the voiceover for in the season 10 episodes “Bonds” and “Morning Star”. Stephanie is an enigmatic survivor of the zombie outbreak in Charleston, West Virginia, who connects via radio with Josh McDermitt’s Eugene Porter.

When Deadline’s Dominic Patten spoke with Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang for the last episode that aired on April 5, she indicated that the series will go from being set in its usual rural backdrop to more urban environments. The series was unable to air the season 10 finale due to complications of COVID-19, but managed to finish post-production with an air date during Q4.

Bingham plays the series regular role of Clorinda Bradford on Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It. The Pittsburgh, PA native also stars in the recurring role of Evie on the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam and recurred on CBS All Access’ One Dollar and on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. Her feature credits include Alan Yang’s Tigertail, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and the Tribeca Film Festival feature Saturday Church. She is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.

In the last episode of Walking Dead, we saw a trio of Survivors venture into an empty Pittsburgh with the Princess character from the Robert Kirkman-created comics making her unique debut. Also, in the wake of Judith coming to terms with losing both her father Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne over the past two seasons, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tried to find a new role for himself with the daughter of Whisperers leader Alpha, who he killed in March 15’s “Walk with Us” episode.

AMC’s Walking Dead will be part of the Comic-Con@Home virtual panel lineup this Friday at 1PM.