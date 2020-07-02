‘The Vast of Night’ Star Jake Horowitz Signs With Hyperion

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Horowitz, who can currently be seen starring in the Amazon Studios/GED Cinema mystery drama, The Vast of Night, has signed with Hyperion, the talent agency founded by former UTA agent Ryan Bartlett.

The Andrew Patterson-helmed film was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at the 2019 Overlook Film Festival as well as the Audience Award at Slamdance Film Festival, and was an official selection of Toronto International Film Festival Midnight Madness. Set in the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Horowitz) discovers a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond raved about the film. “Patterson is the director who, with screenwriters James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, takes on a story you might think you have seen a few times but gives it such an original spin and style to burn that it not only is thrillingly fresh in its execution but genuinely exciting to watch. You just know you are witnessing a first micro-budget but richly alive work from a future brand-name talent.” He also praised the leads as “skilled performers, creating quirky individuals with mounds of dialogue delivered in distinct styles.”

Horowitz, who will next be seen in Agnes, opposite Castle alum, Molly C. Quinn, is managed by Anthony & Associates, Ltd.