‘The Titan Games’ Leads Monday Ratings; ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’ Returns Steady

Once again, The Titan Games ruled Monday night in primetime like gods as it held steady with last week’s numbers, delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.85 million viewers. NBC’s sports reality competition was followed on the network by a repeat of The Wall and a new episode of Dateline (0.5, 3.39M). The news program took the #2 spot for Monday night as it chronicled the story of the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

ABC filled its Monday night with a fresh episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.3, 1.82M) After taking a break last week, the reality dating competition retrospective was steady compared with two weeks ago, which had marked a season low.

The CW was steady across the board with new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 968,000) and Penn & Teller Fool: Us (0.2, 1.01M).

The rest of the networks were filled with summer-friendly repeats. CBS served us its Monday night fare of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull, while Fox aired second helpings of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.