‘The Titan Games’ Conquers Monday; ‘CMA Best Of Fest’ Retrospective Solid

The Titan Games continued to take the top spot in the Monday primetime ratings, delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.82 million viewers last night to nearly match last week’s numbers. The fresh episode of NBC’s Dwayne Johnson-created reality sports competition was followed by repeats of The Wall and Dateline.

NBC finished tied for first overall in the demo for the night alongside ABC, which aired CMA Best of Fest (0.5, 3.52M), a three-hour retrospective hosted by Luke Bryan. The special, featured some of the most memorable performances from previous fests (this year’s edition was canceled), dipped three tenths from last year’s telecast.

Also finishing with a 0.5 was Univision, which continues to hold its own against the Big 4 this summer. Its lineup featured Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.77M) and Como Tú No Hay Do (0.5, 1.60M) sandwiching the season finale of Amor Eterno (0.6, 2.02M). The latter topped the 9 PM time slot among all broadcasters.

The CW was steady across the board with new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 949,000) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 956K).

Elsewhere, CBS continued to serve Monday night repeats of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull. Fox did the same with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

