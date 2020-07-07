‘The Titan Games’ Rules Monday Ratings; ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons’ Dips

The Titan Games continued its reign Monday, delivering a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and garnering 3.83 million viewers to finish as the night’s most watched program. The NBC reality sports competition was on par with last week and was followed in the lineup by repeats of The Wall and Dateline, with the former taking second place in the demo for the night.

ABC’s latest episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.3, 2.05M) ticked down a tenth in the demo from last week and dipped in viewership to hit a season low.

All was steady at the CW with fresh episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.09M) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 914,000).

Elsewhere, CBS continued to serve repeats with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull. Fox did the same with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.