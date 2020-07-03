‘The Special Relationship’: Audible Comedy From The Pin Duo Features Cecily Strong, Fred Armisen, Kate Berlant, Sally Phillips, More

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Audible is launching scripted mockumentary The Special Relationship from UK comedy duo Alex Owen and Ben Ashenden (aka The Pin).

The series will follow two misguided British sketch comedians attempting to ‘make it’ in America with satirical nods to a post-Brexit Britain trying to ‘go it alone’. It will use a mix of live sketches and ‘documentary footage’.

Among performers from both sides of the pond will be Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Fred Armisen (Portandia), Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats), John Reynolds (Stranger Things), Kate Berlant (Netflix: The Characters), Lolly Adefope (This Time with Alan Partridge), Sally Phillips (Veep), Janine Harouni (Modern Horror Stories) and Charly Clive (Pure).

Owen and Ashenden’s are best known for their work on BBC Radio 4 and acclaimed live shows.

The Audible pod series is set to launch at the beginning of August.

