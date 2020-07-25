Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Stumptown’: Monica Owusu-Breen Boards ABC Drama Series As Exec Producer For Season 2

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Iconic TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At 88; Industry Reactions

Read the full story

‘The Simpsons’: Ben Platt, Hannibal Buress & More Tapped As Guest Stars For Season 32 – Comic-Con@Home

Ben Platt Hannibal Buress
(L-R) Ben Platt and Hannibal Buress AP Images

The creative team behind Fox’s long-running animated series The Simpsons joined Comic-Con@Home on Saturday to share clips from the forthcoming Season 32 as well as reveal some of the A-list guest-stars. Among them: Ben Platt, Hannibal Buress and Michael Palin. In addition, as previously announced, David Harbour is onboard to voice an alternate version of Mr. Burns, while Olivia Colman will voice a femme fatale.

Michael Palin
Palin Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images)

Present for the pre-recorded Zoom session today was executive producer Al Jean, executive producer Matt Selman, producer-director David Silverman, Emmy-winning writer Carolyn Omine and supervising animation director Mike B. Anderson.

Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, served as moderator.

While the group didn’t offer many details on the upcoming season, which returns to Fox on September 27, Jean mentioned that fans will most likely see references from other Fox animated shows on The Simpsons, as has been done on previous seasons.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad