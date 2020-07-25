The creative team behind Fox’s long-running animated series The Simpsons joined Comic-Con@Home on Saturday to share clips from the forthcoming Season 32 as well as reveal some of the A-list guest-stars. Among them: Ben Platt, Hannibal Buress and Michael Palin. In addition, as previously announced, David Harbour is onboard to voice an alternate version of Mr. Burns, while Olivia Colman will voice a femme fatale.

Present for the pre-recorded Zoom session today was executive producer Al Jean, executive producer Matt Selman, producer-director David Silverman, Emmy-winning writer Carolyn Omine and supervising animation director Mike B. Anderson.

Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, served as moderator.

While the group didn’t offer many details on the upcoming season, which returns to Fox on September 27, Jean mentioned that fans will most likely see references from other Fox animated shows on The Simpsons, as has been done on previous seasons.