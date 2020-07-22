Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’, ‘Bob’s Burgers’, ‘Bless The Harts’

Fox has set September 27 as the fall premiere date for its Sunday animation block that includes Season 32 of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Bless the Harts and Family Guy. The news comes ahead of the series’ panels at this week’s Comic-Con@Home event that begins in earnest Thursday.

The animation quartet is among the only returning shows in Fox’s fall 2020-21 primetime lineup, which was announced in May. The network built a coronavirus-proof schedule for the new season, relying on scripted and reality series already in the can, from dramas Filthy Rich and NeXt, both held over from this season, to new installments of MasterChef Junior and Cosmos, the pickup of the Spectrum Originals series L.A.’s Finest and wrestling and NFL football.



The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and Bless the Harts were able to remain in production during the pandemic, making them a go for their normal Sunday Animation Domination bock. The other returning animated half-hour, Duncanville, is slated to return for its second season in spring 2021.

Family Guy is returning for its 19th season, which will include its 350th episode, while Bob’s Burgers will kick off its Season 11. Bless the Harts will be entering its second season.

Here’s what Fox’s Sunday schedule looks like:

SUNDAY

7-7:30 PM — NFL On Fox

7:30-8 PM — The OT / Fox Encores

8-8:30 PM — The Simpsons

8:30-9 PM — Bless The Harts

9-9:30 PM — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 PM — Family Guy