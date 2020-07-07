‘An Oral History Of The Office’ Podcast Set With Host Brian Baumgartner – Hear The Trailer

Hang on to your filler paper, The Office fans: The NBC sitcom turned 15 this year. Spotify is marking a decade and a half of mockumentary laughs with a new limited-series podcast hosted by a start-to-finish cast member.

Brian Baumgartner Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Brian Baungartner, who played the affable accountant Kevin Malone, is set to host and executive produce An Oral History of The Office. The podcast chronicles how this unlikely UK import from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant made it to the U.S. airwaves — from the search for a network home to the casting, assembling the talent behind the camera and the memorable storylines and major moments.

The Office eventually ran for nine seasons from 2005-13 and was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series six years in a row, winning for Season 2 in 2006. It remains one of the world’s most-streamed series.

Listen to the first trailer for the 12-episode An Oral History of The Office here:

The podcast features interviews with Steve Carell ( who played Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) and many others. It also includes conversations with creator and executive producer Greg Daniels, EP Ben Silverman, Gervais, Merchant and executives, crew and special guests including Billie Eilish.