‘The Weekly’ Successor, Monthly Docuseries ‘The New York Times Presents’, Set On FX & Hulu

FX and Hulu have teamed to launch The New York Times Presents, a 10-episode monthly documentary series set to premiere at 10 PM Friday, July 10.

The New York Times Presents is the new incarnation of The Weekly; FX referred to a second season of the NYT docuseries on its 2020-21 programming slate released in May.

The New York Times Presents hails from the same creative team as The Weekly and also will feature breaking news, investigations and character-driven stories and features reporting from journalists at The New York Times.

The air frequency will be different — monthly vs. weekly for The Weekly (and daily for The Daily podcast/radio show the TV series was originally based on.). Additionally, new episodes of The New York Times Presents will be released on a Friday simultaneously on FX and Hulu. An episode of The Weekly premiered on Sunday night, with Hulu posting it online at midnight the same night.

In January, FX brass indicated that if The Weekly was renewed, the format would likely evolve with a stronger emphasis on topical content.

The first The New York Times Presents documentary, titled “They Get Brave” will look at the lives of doctors and nurses in New York City at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Samantha Stark, Alexandra Garcia, John Pappas and Lora Moftah produce and direct.

Other subjects include a profile of Dominic Fike, a young musician who is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal; and a documentary about the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky. From award-winning director and producer Yoruba Richen and New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi, a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, the film will explore Taylor’s life and investigate the circumstances of her death.

The New York Times Presents is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss. The series is from the team behind the documentary series The Weekly, a collection of 30 half-hour documentaries and The Times’s first major foray into television news, currently available on Hulu.

The Weekly, which premiered on FX in June 2019, won an Overseas Press Club award for its story on two American bicyclists killed by ISIS in central Asia. Its reporting on how a predatory lending scheme had corrupted the taxi industry in New York and elsewhere was part of a body of work that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Over the course of 30 episodes, reporters, producers and directors for The Weekly brought viewers on-the-ground reporting from across the U.S. and the world, including Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, Israel, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Romania, Tajikistan and Ukraine.