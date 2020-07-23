Click to Skip Ad
‘The New Mutants’ Sticking To Theatrical Date For Now & Not Heading To Disney+; Watch Pic’s Opening – Comic-Con@Home

Twentieth Century Fox

While it was indicated well before their Comic-Con@Home panel when news broke of Mulan‘s theatrical pause, Disney is keeping 20th Century Studios/Marvel’s The New Mutants on the theatrical release calendar.

Rumors were flying around yesterday that the horror-mutant movie was headed to Disney+ in September. This was spurred from what I’m told was a fan-made trailer posted to reddit. Buzz has dogged this much delayed film well before the Disney-Fox merger that it was headed to Hulu, but that never happened, and Disney today –fingers crossed– indicated before today’s panel that New Mutants would stick to its current Aug 28 release date.

That’s the fifth dating of the movie following previous dates of April 13, 2018; Feb. 22, 2019; Aug. 2, 2019 and April 3, 2020; the last change being due to multiplexes shuttered because of COVID-19.

I hear Disney will keep this film committed to theaters as long as they can. Right now, there’s no immediate plans to take it to streaming, but it would come as no surprise as many studios right now are capitalizing on finished films by taking them inside the home.

Also unveiled at today’s panel with filmmaker Josh Boone and the cast Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga was the pic’s opening sequence with Dani aka Mirage at the 24:17 point in the video below. She survives some apocalyptic havoc only to find herself chained in a hospital. The adventure begins.

