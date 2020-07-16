‘The New Mutants’ To Bring Superhero Horror To Comic-Con@Home, Releases New Action-Packed Clip

The New Mutants has gone through quite a journey since the first trailer was dropped at CinemaCon in 2017 — which was before the Fox/Disney merger. After its release date kept on erratically moving like X-men’s Nightcrawler, the Fox/Marvel pic seems to have stayed put for its August 28 release date but before that, fans will get a special Comic-Con@Home panel on July 23 for the first superhero horror movie from Marvel Entertainment.

The ComicCon@Home panel will feature writer/director Josh Boone as well as stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. Writer and Keep It! podcast co-host Ira Madison III. In addition, Twentieth Century Studios and Marvel have shared a clip of the film which you can watch above.

Fans of comic book movies have been wondering when they will get to finally see The New Mutants as its history of release dates include April 13, 2018; February 22, 2019; and August 2, 2019. It was looking to drop April 3 of this year before finally settling in on the pre-Labor Day release date. There were rumors that the comic book pic would stream on Hulu pre-Fox merger, but Disney has committed to the theatrical release.

The New Mutants is set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.