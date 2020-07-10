‘The Moodys’ Renewed For Season 2 By Fox As Regular Family Comedy Series

The Moody family will be back. Fox has picked up a second season of comedy The Moodys, starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins.

The show, based on Australian series A Moody Christmas, started as a holiday event comedy series with the first installment airing during the holiday season last year.

The second season, targeted for the 2020-21 season will not be holiday-themed, with a bigger order size than the six-episode original limited run. I hear it will be between 6 and 13 half-hours. It may be paired with Fox’s only returning live-action comedy series, Last Man Standing, which shares a similar blue-collar sensibility. (Fox also has new straight-to-series comedy Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik.)

“With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way Fox can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment.

Written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, The Moodys follows the tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, Moody family through their misadventures.

“Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast,” Thorn added. “Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures.”

The Moodys is co-produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Fisher, Greenberg and Quill executive produce with Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows. Leary and Perkins also executive produce.

The first installment of The Moodys followed Dan Moody as he returns home to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional family. When he arrives, he’s met with the inevitable madness of a family whose members are all hiding things from each other.

The Moodys family includes Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife, Ann (Perkins), and their three grown children – Dan (Francois Arnaud, the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; Bridget (Chelsea Frei), the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel), the oldest sibling and “screw-up,” still living at home with his parents. The Moodys also features María Gabriela de Faría, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley and Gerry Dee.