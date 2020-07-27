‘The Mix’: Millennial/Gen-Z Talk Show From Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Set At Fox Soul

EXCLUSIVE: Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris (T.I and Tiny: The Family Hustle) and Fox Soul, a live, ad-supported streaming channel aimed at African-American viewers, are teaming on The Mix, described as “a high energy live millennial/Gen-Z talk show where no topic will be off limits.” Hosted by Zonnique (T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle), Romeo Miller (Ex On The Beach/Peak), Anton Peeples (Mr. Mom), newcomer Jamie DuBose, and Jazz Anderson (TV personality & rapper), The Mix will premiere on Tuesday, August 4 at 7 pm PST/10 PM EST on Fox Soul. Four-time Emmy-nominated producer, Jill King (Rachael Ray, The Real, Steve Harvey, Red Table Talk) will serve as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

Topics on The Mix will range from Black Lives Matter, current affairs, dating apps, viral trends, to breaking news for the culture, according to producers.

“I wanted to create a show that would serve as a platform for young voices in today’s evolving culture,” said Harris. “There is nothing out there like this show and I know The Mix will fill that void.”

“The Mix is such a breath of fresh air in the talk space. Young voices are the future, and right now you won’t find any other talk show featuring Black Gen-Z and millennial men and women leading the conversation. I wish there was a show like this when I was 21,” said King.

“The opportunity to bring our idea to life, and working with Tameka and Jill has been a dream come true. It’s finally time for millennials to have a safe space to discuss all things in and for the culture and I am excited to have a seat at this table,” said Peeples.

“As Fox Soul becomes the premiere destination for black culture content, we found an immediate need for our young people to have a platform to discuss real issues; in a open format, with some of today’s hottest celebrities and some of the cultures most pivotal activists”, Fox Soul Head of Programming, James DuBose said.

Fox Soul, a free, ad-supported streaming network, was launched this year as a strategic effort by Fox to extend the audience for its stable of syndicated TV series. Original programming will be followed by two hours of Fox TV’s locally produced programming. Fox Soul is available via iOS, Android, Apple TV, FireTV, YouTube/FoxSoul, Samsung Plus, Fox Now, Roku, Tubi, Xumo, CaffeineTV or on the web at foxsoul.tv.

Harris is Executive Producer along with Peeples, King, Miller, and Zonnique. James DuBose is Executive Producer for Fox Soul.