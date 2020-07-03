‘The Night Manager’ Writer David Farr Teams With Sky To Adapt Novel That Inspired ‘Village Of The Damned’

EXCLUSIVE: David Farr, the British writer behind The Night Manager and Hanna, is developing an adaptation of John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel The Midwich Cuckoos for Comcast-owned European broadcaster Sky.

Deadline can reveal that Farr is working to turn the novel into an eight-part series after it was the inspiration for two movies last century, both of which were titled Village Of The Damned.

The TV remake is housed at ITV Studios-backed Route 24, which is run by Arlington Road producer Marc Samuelson, and Snowed-In Productions, the sister company of Bronte Film and Television, which produces J.K Rowling dramas including The Casual Vacancy and Strike.

Wyndham’s 1957 story centers on the sleepy English village of Midwich, where a strange sequence of events culminates in the community’s women falling pregnant with alien children with glowing eyes and otherworldly powers. It ranks alongside The Day Of The Triffids as being one of Wyndham’s most iconic works.

The Midwich Cuckoos was adapted twice for the cinema: the first time in 1960 by Wolf Rilla for MGM Studios, and then again by Halloween director John Carpenter in 1995. The latter was set in North Carolina, rather than England, and starred Christopher Reeve and Kirstie Alley.