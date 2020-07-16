‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First Podcast From Higher Ground

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground is launching its first Spotify podcast after striking a deal with the music streaming service last year.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will launch on July 29 and will feature candid and personal conversations from the former First Lady. You can listen to a teaser for the pod here.

The pair said that the podcast will “show us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most”.

Guests will include Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris and Dr. Sharon Malone MD. Salesforce and Procter & Gamble brands Dawn and Tide will serve as the first season’s presenting sponsors.

Related Story Archie Comics Partners With Spotify In Podcast Series

Spotify

Higher Ground Audio is led by Dan Fierman, a veteran of Epic Magazine, MTV, Grantland and GQ. First Look Media alum and Jezebel founder Anna Holmes is the group’s Executive Vice President. Former Crooked Media director of development Mukta Mohan serves as Vice President, and Janae Marable is the editorial assistant.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Michelle Obama said. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

“At Spotify, we seek to connect listeners with the world’s most authentic and compelling voices,” added Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Dawn Ostroff. “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests.”