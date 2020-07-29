‘The Masked Singer’ Eyes September Launch For Season 4; Fox Hopes To Be Back In Production Soon

Fox is plotting a September bow for mystery-singing competition format The Masked Singer. This comes despite the fact that the show, which entered the Emmys race yesterday, scoring a nomination for Outstanding Competition Program, has not yet begun production.

The network has posted a teaser clip promoting the fourth season, which will air during tonight’s season finale of Ultimate Tag. Watch it here.

Deadline understands the broadcaster is hoping to get the show back in the studio over the next six weeks so it can hit the September deadline, but obviously, as with all things coronavirus-related, the situation remains fluid.

Fox handed The Masked Singer an 8 p.m. slot for its fall schedule in May, running before the return of MasterChef Junior. The show, which features celebrities singing in crazy costumes as judges guess their identity, was renewed back in May ahead of the finale of Season 3. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed the renewal during the company’s investors earnings call.

At the time, he said that “should conditions allow for it,” it was planning to start production in early August.

The reality series is hosted by Nick Cannon, who will continue in the role after issuing a lengthy apology over controversial comments he had made recently on his podcast. Judges include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The third season featured the likes of Sarah Palin as a bear, Rob Gronkowski as a white tiger and Lil Wayne as a robot. Exec producer Craig Plestis told Deadline in May that he wanted to ratchet up the weirdness of the show.

“I want to increase the bonkers level and keep the production values up,” he said during Deadline’s Contenders Television virtual event. “There are things that you’re going to see in [Season 4] that you haven’t seen anywhere else, not only here but anywhere in the globe,” he said.

The show, which is based on a Korean format, is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.